Satan’s sorcerers masquerade as God’s prophets

PERFORMING miracles does not automatically make one a prophet of Jehovah?

Fellow brethren, sorcerers, magicians, wizards, witches and sangomas can also perform similar miracles without Jehovah God at all.

The only difference is that miracles from true prophets of Jehovah are genuine with tangible results while those from false prophets look attractive with no good ending.

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, do not forget that when Aaron threw his rod down at Pharaoh’s feet before it turned into a snake or a serpent, Pharaoh equally commanded his magicians to counter Moses and Aaron’s miracle.

Pharaoh’s sorcerers followed suit in a manner he thought had neutralised Jehovah’s power.

Exodus 7:11-12 of the New Living Translation observes: “Then Pharaoh called in his own wise men and sorcerers, and these Egyptian magicians did the same thing with their magic. They threw down their staffs, which also became serpents! But then Aaron’s staff swallowed up their staffs.”

Remember this tussle for power happened when Jehovah had commanded Moses and Aaron to confront the Pharaoh demanding that he frees His people from slavery in Egypt.

When Moses and Aaron performed these miracles to confirm Jehovah’s message, Pharaoh’s magicians duplicate the miracles performed by true prophets of Jehovah.

Thrice, Pharaoh’s magicians were able to perform miracles that matched the signs Moses and Aaron discharged.

The first plague that Moses called down upon the Egyptians was turning water into blood.

Surprisingly, Pharaoh’s magicians were also able to turn water into blood as Moses had done to the Nile River (Exodus 7:14–22).

The second affliction was when Moses sent frogs to the Egyptians. Pharaohs’ magicians equally summoned their own frogs as well thereby worsening the problem rather than resolving it (Exodus 8:1–7).

The third miracle that Aaron and Moses performed, which was identically performed by Pharaoh’s magicians, was turning rod staff into snakes.

Now, when such miracles being performed in any church by these false prophets are not from Jehovah God, there comes a time such false miracles get exposed.

For the fourth time, however, Pharaoh’s magicians’ power finally came to a halt as they were unable to duplicate any further plagues, and they acknowledged they were witnessing “the finger of God” in Moses’ signs.

These fake miracles that Pharaoh’s sorcerers performed are exactly those the false prophets of today are performing daily in these fake religions.

They are not miracles from Jehovah, and they are helpless at all.

Our Lord Jesus Christ forewarned us he would vehemently reject dubious prophets “prophesying” in his name while driving out demons and performing many miracles, which are miracles not from Jehovah’s kingdom.

Matthew 7:22-23 of the International Standard Version states: “Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, we prophesied in your name, drove out demons in your name, and performed many miracles in your name, didn’t we?’ Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Get away from me, you who practice evil!’

People of Jehovah, it is easy to differentiate between a true prophet from Jehovah God and the forces of darkness.

Matthew 7:16 of the New Living Translation says: “You can identify them by their fruit, that is, by the way they act. Can you pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?”

Do not forget the devil or Satan has powers to transform himself.

2 Corinthians 11:14 of the Contemporary English Version remarks: “And it is no wonder. Even Satan tries to make himself look like an angel of light.”

HOW PHARAOH’S MAGICIANS PERFORMED THOSE FAKE MIRACLES?

There are two possible answers to the question why the Egyptians performed their so-called miracles. The first is that the magicians received their power from Satan.

Although not as powerful as God, Satan, formerly one of God’s highest angels, has the power to deceive, emulate miracles, and even tell the future with a certain degree of accuracy (see Luke 4; 2 Corinthians 4:4; Acts 16:16–18).

Satan may have given Pharaoh’s magicians the power to duplicate some of the signs God performed through Moses and Aaron.

The second option, and the more probable, is that the magicians simply created illusions. Through sleight-of-hand and conjurer’s tricks, they deceived their audience into believing that they were performing the same miracles as Moses and Aaron.

The first illusion, that of turning the staff into snakes, may have been performed by snake charming, which was widely practiced in ancient Egypt (and even some today). There was a way in which snake charmers could cause a snake to stiffen like a staff and relax on command.

Since the magicians were summoned after Aaron threw down his own staff, they would have had time to prepare the trick in advance. As for turning the Nile to blood, only dye is needed to make water run red.

The frogs may be a more complicated illusion, but, just as modern illusionists can pull rabbits out of hats, Pharaoh’s magicians could have summoned frogs.

Whether they were creating illusions or performing actual miracles, the Egyptian magicians were eventually stymied by God’s power.

They were unable to summon gnats (Exodus 8:16–19), turn the sky dark (Exodus 10:21–23), call down hailstones (Exodus 9:22–26), or duplicate any of the other plagues. God’s power is great enough to defeat both man’s conniving and Satan’s power with ease.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

