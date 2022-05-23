Ramaphosa proposes dialogue to end racism

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has advocated for dialogue as racism rears its ugly head again in South Africa.

Some 28 years into independence, the issue remains a scourge in the country.

There has been outrage at the latest documented incident whereby a white student at the University of Stellenbosch urinated on items belonging to a fellow black student.

The errant student has been suspended and faces criminal charges.

“We need frank and honest dialogue between people of different races on the experiences of black people in South Africa 28 years into democracy,” Ramaphosa said.

He was writing in his weekly letter, made available on Monday.

“These discussions should be part of the life orientation curriculum in our schools,” Ramaphosa stated.

He said the arts and culture community should produce content and programming that fully reflected the diversity of the country and the lived experiences of people of all races.

“Greater emphasis should be placed on inculcating tolerance and respect for diversity in the classroom from a young age,” the president said.

South Africa is still bearing the brunt of apartheid.

The system was based on racial segregation policies.

The government has come under criticism for failure to address apartheid imbalances.

– CAJ News