Ericsson, MTN solidify Rwanda partnership

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda and Ericsson are discussing their long-term partnership in an effort to speed up the country’s digital transformation.

Company executives discussed the partnership on the side lines of the annual Broadband Commission meeting.

Mitwa Ng’ambi, MTN Rwanda Chief Executive Officer, hailed Ericsson as a close and prominent partner over the last two decades.

These services have enabled the mobile operator to pivot from product to platform, aligning seamlessly with the strategy to provide the largest and most valuable platforms by delivering on 100 percent network coverage.

This is aimed at bridging the digital and financial gaps.

“We look forward to achieving these ambitious targets for the betterment of our customers and stakeholders because we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life,” Ng’ambi said.

MTN has been working with Ericsson on enhancing consumer experience through Ericsson’s Managed Services Solutions.

Services includes MTN’s modernized Network Operating Centre (NOC) that has been implemented to manage end-to-end monitoring of MTN network.

In addition to telecommunication services, Ericsson has enabled Mobile Money Rwanda with a platform for digital financial services.

Erik Ekudden, Ericsson Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Strategy, said they were committed to continue working together on exploring solutions that increase social and financial inclusion in Rwanda.

“Together, we can accelerate the nation’s digital transformation journey,” Ekudden stated.

– CAJ News