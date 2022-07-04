Kenya stakeholders discuss cyber hygiene

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – STAKEHOLDERS are meeting to discuss prevailing issues in the internet sector in Kenya.

Rising cyber crime is at the centre of discussions.

Stakeholders are meeting under the aegies of the Kenya Internet Governance Forum in the capital, Nairobi.

The event is an open and inclusive multi-stakeholder forum that annually brings together over 250 industry personnel representing government, the private sector, civil society, the technical and academic community as well as the public to discuss governance and local policy issues.

“This year the (17th) KIGF will focus on discussion around the resilience of the internet in the wake of the pandemic and emerging rise of cyber security incidents,” said Grace Githaiga, KICTANet Chief Executive Officer and convenor.

“The need to raise awareness among citizens on cyber hygiene is now more critical than ever,” she added.

KICTANet is a multi-stakeholder platform for people and institutions interested in ICT policy.

Christopher Kemei, Senior Director, representing the Director-General, Communications Authority, will give a keynote address on the event theme.

This year’s global IGF theme is, “Resilient Internet for a Shared Sustainable and Common Future.”

For Kenya, the thee will respond to the local context including the upcoming 2022 general election.

Sub-themes included in the panel include internet access, data governance and privacy, cyber safety and emerging technologies.

Several events during the Kenya IGF Week preceded the forum.

These include the seventh edition of the Kenya School for Internet Governance (KESIG).

This year, KESIG had 118 participants, reflecting gender and stakeholder diversity of the ICT policy landscape.

