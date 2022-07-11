MTN rated South Africa’s best network

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has been adjudged the best mobile network in South Africa.

According to MyBroadband Insights’ Second Quarter (Q2) 2022 Mobile Network Quality Report, MTN’s performance results from a R50 billion network investment over the past five years, helping it to extend coverage, improve network quality and increase speeds.

The report is based on 325 863 speed tests which were performed by 9 386 MyBroadband Speed Test App users across South Africa between April 1 and June 30.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 49,92Mbps and an average upload speed of 14,84Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 79,27Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 44,24Mbps, Telkom on 30,79Mbps, Cell C on 24,04Mbps and Rain on 14,55Mbps.

MyBroadband Insights’ network performance data is in line with other independent network quality research, which also confirmed that MTN has the best network in South Africa.

The company noted that over the last year, there has been a big network performance improvement for all operators.

The average download speed in South Africa increased by 12Mbps as a result of the increased availability of 4G and 5G access across the country.

– CAJ News