US, NATO aggression on Russia backfiring

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE United States (US) and its Western allies have come under increasing pressure for their aggression against Russia, which has resulted in a global shortage of oil, gas and basic food commodities.

There has also been a sharp increase in the prices of these goods.

The Western aggression and sanctions on Russia by US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after Russia’s conflict with Ukraine has apparently backfired as Europe, which heavily depends on Russia’s oil and gas, got cut off the pipeline.

Officially opening the elective South African Communist Party (SACP) on Wednesday, party secretary general, Blade Nzimande, accused the US and NATO allies of unnecessarily provoking Moscow.

Nzimande accused the US and NATO of pushing “unnecessary” conflict between Russia and Ukraine instead of pursuing peaceful solutions.

“Europe cannot survive the kind of (approaching) winter without the gas from Russia,” Nzimande projected.

He said as the globe reeled from the subsequent crises, it is only the American military ware companies that were making huge profits from the Russia-Ukraine war.

“It’s not even European companies, instead, many European companies are suffering just like us (Africans) as a result of what is going on (war) there,” Nzimande said.

The outgoing secretary-general of SACP added, “That is why our government (South Africa) called on for an urgent negotiated solution to that conflict for the better.”

Already, Europe’s largest economy, Germany, is experiencing a massive energy crisis.

As a result, Berlin is rationing electricity, for example switching off the lights after midnight to conserve increasingly scarce energy.

“In the situation we are in, we have to examine all the options for saving energy,” Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey, was quoted by Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) news agency.

Germany is experiencing an escalating energy crisis due to rising global prices, which were recently exacerbated by the uncertainty of gas supplies from Russia.

African political analyst, Chidima Abdullahi, noted the Western sanctions against Russia’s government of President Vladimir Putin, were backfiring.

“In fact, NATO and Europe have scored an own goal through illegal sanctions imposed against Russia,” Abdullahi told CAJ News Africa in Johannesburg.

The Russo-Ukrainian war intensified in February this year when Putin announced a “special military operation” to “demilitarise and denazify” neighboring Ukraine.

Peace talks have failed to resolve the conflict.

– CAJ News