Significance of rejoicing in the House of the Lord

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HOW many of us know why it is important to rejoice in the House of the Lord, Jehovah God?

Before delving deeper into the subject, let me share how I came to love cheering and pleasuring in His house.

While I’m not a baby in the things of the Most High Jehovah God, rejoicing and dancing for Him were limited in me.

Although I was born and bred in the house of Jehovah God, rejoicing in church was foreign until my high school period when I came across one Harare pastor from Zimbabwe called Evangelist Chakanetsa Bandimba.

At that time, in the late 1990s, had decided to revolutionise gospel music.

I remember vividly, rumba music was stigmatised in church. It was widely viewed as “worldly”, “carnal” or “ungodly.”

However, Evangelist Bandimba blew my mind with his hottest songs then, including “Jesu Dombo” a Shona term literally meaning “Jesus Is The Rock of Ages”.

Another sizzling song of his was “Fara Munashe Nguvadzose”, which translates to “Rejoice in the Lord always.”

It was a taboo to sway this kind of rumba dance style in church. Evangelist Bandimba became the first such a preacher throughout southern Africa to introduce rumba music in the House of Jehovah God.

Back then, rumba was only known in Zaire, now called the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It was associated with the night life at clubs, beer halls and other so-called unGodly ceremonies.

Evangelist Bandimba was then bashed left, right and centre for smuggling the ‘devil’s music’ into the House of God.

When I became a journalist years later, I was lucky to interview the evangelist.

This True Gospel is centred on why we should make merry in the House of Jehovah.

Today, Evangelist Bandimba’s reform and transformation of rejoicing in the House of The Lord has been intensified through this rumba music.

He has been exonerated.

Don’t misquote me here. The main point I’m driving home is that we should always rejoice in the House of Jehovah God for this is part of worshipping Jehovah.

According to Philippians 4:4 of the New International Version: “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice.”

The New Living Translation states: “Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again—rejoice!”

I much like the Amplified Bible version, which mentions: “Rejoice in the Lord always [delight, take pleasure in Him]; again I will say, rejoice!”

It is always important to rejoice in Jehovah because as His children, we will be confirming our trust in Him alone.

Psalm 33:21 of the Contemporary English Version declares: “You make our hearts glad because we trust you (Jehovah), the only God.”

The International Standard Version remarks: “Indeed, our heart will rejoice in him, because we have placed our trust in his holy name.”

THE BENEFITS OF REJOICING IN THE LORD

– We rejoice in Jehovah because our salvation is secure. We rejoice because we are protected by God’s power through faith for a salvation that is ready to be revealed

– We rejoice because all of us have been given new birth into a living hope in Jehovah God

– We rejoice because our future is settled.

– We rejoice because our faith is well placed

– We rejoice in all of this even if we are currently struggling through some trials

– We rejoice because we have an inheritance that is imperishable, uncorrupted, unfading, and kept in heaven

– We rejoice because we are receiving the goal of our faith – the salvation of our souls.

– As we continue to rejoice through our trials, the genuineness of our faith results in praise, glory, and honour at the revelation of Jesus

– We rejoice simply because we love Jehovah even though we have not seen Him.

– We rejoice because we strongly believe in Jehovah and rejoice with inexpressible and glorious joy

– We rejoice because our troubles are temporary

– We rejoice because Jehovah’s promises are sure and certain

– We rejoice because Jehovah’s enemy (and of course our enemies) are out of luck.

Psalm 68:3 reads: “But let the righteous be glad; let them exult before God; Yes, let them rejoice with gladness.” Proverbs 10:28 remarks: “The hope of the righteous is gladness, But the expectation of the wicked perishes.”

Isaiah 29:19 reads: “The afflicted also will increase their gladness in the Lord, And the needy of mankind will rejoice in the Holy One of Israel.” Psalm 5:11 notes: “But let all who take refuge in You be glad, Let them ever sing for joy; And may You shelter them, That those who love Your name may exult in You.”

Most importantly, we have been taught by Apostle Paul in Romans 12:15 of the New International Version, when he said: “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.”

Don’t forget, King David, danced in rejoice of Jehovah God.

2 Samuel 6:14 of the New King James Version echoes: “Then David danced before the LORD with all his might; and David was wearing a linen ephod.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika