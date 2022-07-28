Youth pledge peaceful Kenya elections

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – YOUTH leaders have committed themselves to maintaining peace in their electioneering conduct before, during and after the Kenya general elections on August 9.

The over 100 leaders, representing various community groups and organizations from around the East African country have signed the Mkenya Daima Leadership and Peace Pledge.

Mkenya Daima is a non-partisan multi-stakeholder platform formed in 2012 to inspire peaceful elections and a smooth leadership transition.

Duncan Mochama, Member of the Mkenya Daima Steering Committee, representing the youth, urged society at large to appreciate and amplify youth and community activities around peace building and positive political participation.

He reminded the youth to be accountable in electing good leaders at the ballot.

“It is not enough to just support your chosen candidates,” Mochama said.

He said the youth must take charge through their collective voting power by insisting on honest and transparent leaders who will serve the interests of the youth.

“We must also go further to hold the elected leaders accountable to deliver on their campaign promises,” Mochama said.

The meeting was part of the ongoing stakeholder engagement by the Mkenya Daima initiative.

“This is a call for partnership with our young people with the singular goal of achieving peaceful election and socio-economic prosperity afterwards,” said Vimal Shah, chairperson of the Mkenya Daima Steering Committee.

Killian Nyambu, the Deputy Director Public Outreach and Engagements at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), said stakeholders including the youth must take responsibility in a peaceful election outcome.

Rasi Masudi, Director Voter Education and Partnership at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), reiterated the need for young people to come out and participate in elections.

“The IEBC is adequately prepared to deliver a credible, free, and fair election on August 9,” Masudi assured.

– CAJ News