Liverpool, Mauritius revive global partnership

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS English Premier League side, Liverpool, have reactivated their global partnership.

The partnership was originally formed in July 2020 but temporarily placed on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that international travel restrictions have been lifted, both parties have been keen to rekindle the partnership.

The partnership will see Mauritius benefit from a range of Liverpool digital, social media and marketing assets in a massive boost to the country’s goal to become a leading global tourist destination and business hub of Africa.

“With the Mauritian tourism industry now back up and running, the 2022-23 season is the perfect opportunity to recommence our partnership with LFC,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

“Liverpool FC is one of the most prestigious, successful and historic football teams in the world. This partnership will be of enormous benefit to Mauritius’ immediate and future prosperity.”

Bundhun believes by successfully leveraging the far-reaching benefits that this agreement provides, they will deliver a tremendous return on the country‘s investment to both people and businesses in the years ahead.

To celebrate the re-signing of the global partnership, Liverpool and MTPA are launching a new national competition, “Memories Last Forever.”

The competition offers all Mauritian residents to enter a draw to win a trip to Anfield, home of Liverpool.

The draw will launch on August 3 and will run for a week.

Liverpool enjoys a huge following on the island and opened an international academy on the island three years ago.

– CAJ News