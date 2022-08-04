Zambia anticipates increased Chinese investments

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is anticipating more investments from Chinese firms after the economic powerhouse participated as Guest Country of Honour at the Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show.

The 94th edition of the event ended this week.

More than 2 400 enterprises from 20 countries participated in the show held under the theme, “Innovation through Technology. Technology Transforms Business.”

A total of more than 110 companies have settled in the China Pavilion, setting a record for the scale of participation for a single country in the history of the Show.

Zambia President Haikande Hichilema visited the pavilion, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador, Du Xiaohui.

Hichilema said his “New Dawn” government welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest in Zambia.

He hoped the just-ended show would build a platform of resources and technology in various industries to promote Zambia’s economic development.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Association of Zambia received the Best Delegation Recognition Award and Best Representation and Innovation Recognition Award respectively.

Vice President Mutalo Nalumango and Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, visited the China Pavilion.

– CAJ News