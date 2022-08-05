Rude awakening awaits US envoy on Africa tour

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – A HOSTILE welcome awaits United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in his upcoming tour of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Blinken’s second tour to the region comes at a time the US’ ever-controversial foreign policy, which threatens to drag the entire world into abyss.

Among a series of costly crises is America’s proxy war in Ukraine against Russia, and most recently, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, embarking on a controversial visit to Taiwan.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused massive global food, oil and gas shortages while driving millions of Ukrainians out of their country to seek refuge elsewhere, including in Rwanda.

Africa is bearing the brunt of crisis.

Anti-US protests are scheduled for Pretoria to send a message of Africa’s indignation of US’ dictatorial foreign policy, now spearheaded by President Joe Biden.

“As global citizens, we will not allow an irresponsible and reckless superpower (US and NATO) to turn the entire global village into a warzone,” said Victor Abdullahi, a representative of Pan Africa for Global Peace.

NATO is the North Atlantic Treat Alliance, an aggressor in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We therefore call upon President Cyril Ramaphosa not to listen to whatever nonsense from Washington,” Abdullahi pleaded.

Blinken will be in South Africa on August 7-9, according to an itinerary conformed by Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson.

Abdullahi urged Ramaphosa to “speak the voice of reason.”

Bandile Mahlangu, another Pan Africa for Global Peace, said Ramaphosa must in the meeting with Blinken condemn NATO and the US.

“Mr President, tell NATO and the US that South Africa belongs to the BRICS nations, not warmongers,” Mahlangu stated.

BRICS is the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc.

Some African citizens called upon their leaders to exit the Western-controlled United Nations (UN) in order to form new and peaceful global order under BRICS.

“We urge president Ramaphosa to swiftly work with Russia, China, India, Brazil, the rest of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East to form a new global body, which is built on trust, equality, fairness, unity and respect for the rule of law and human rights. We are tired of NATO and the US’ willy-nilly violations of global peace, safety and security,” said Chepkirui Kariuki.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov argued the tensions in Europe have been stoked by aggressive NATO policies and encroachment toward Russia’s borders.

Peskov was responding to falsehoods by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine was to blame for a major shake-up.

“The real threat to the world order and the situation in the world and … in Europe comes from the coup that took place in Ukraine in 2014, which was carefully orchestrated by, among others, NATO countries, despite the guarantees that the foreign ministers of a number of countries had provided. Hence the threat and danger to the world order,” Peskov said.

Blicken will in addition to South Africa visit the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

It is expected the mission will culminate in the launch the US Strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Africa has been urged to start rediscovering itself in the midst of hostile global powers.

– CAJ News