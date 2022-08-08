Victims of US Embassy bombings remembered

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

PRETORIA, (CAJ News) – THE United States has mourned the 224 individuals killed during terrorist attacks at its embassies in East Africa exactly 24 years ago.

More than 5 000 others were injured during the attacks in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

A total of 213 people died in Nairobi and 11 in Dar es Salaam

“The victims of these attacks are never far from our minds, and today our thoughts are also with the loved ones they left behind,” Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said.

He stated this in South Africa where he began his tour of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Blinken said in the coming days across the region, he would reiterate to US’ African partners that America remained determined to work with them confront shared challenges, including terrorism and violent extremism.

“As we remember the lives taken from us nearly a quarter century ago, we will continue to demonstrate that those who seek to stand in the way of a better future for our countries will never be able to succeed,” Blinken said.

The simultaneous attacks occurred on August 7, 1998.

The attacks brought Osama bin Laden, Ayman al-Zawahiri and the al-Qaeda to the attention of the US public for the first time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed bin Laden on its ten most-wanted fugitives list.

He was killed by the US Central Intelligence Agency in Pakistan in 2011.

Al-Zawahiri died in Afghanistan at the end of last month after a drone strike conducted by the CIA.

– CAJ News