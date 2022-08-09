Nigeria’s Lassa fever deaths rise to 164

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE death toll from Nigeria’s Lassa fever outbreak this year has risen to 164.

The number of cases have more than doubled over 12 months.

Figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for the 30 weeks ending July 31, indicate there have been 857 cases, compared to 346 cases over the comparative period in 2021.

Some 79 people had died at that stage.

Then 14 states had reported outbreaks, compared to 24 currently.

Nigeria has 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Of all confirmed cases, 70 percent are from Ondo (30 percent, Edo (26 percent) and Bauchi (14 percent) states.

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years.

The National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG) continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels, it assured.

Lassa fever is an animal-borne (zoonotic) acute viral illness spread by rats.

The West African country is also battling monkeypox.

It has confirmed 133 cases from January to the end of July.

Three people have died from the virus.

