Tashas Group taps into tech in growth pursuit

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TASHAS Group, the restaurant company, has embarked on a technology drive as it pursues growth in South Africa.

This is part of initiatives to multiply its global footprint.

Micros South Africa has begun a countrywide rollout of the Oracle Micros Simphony point-of-sale (PoS) solution for Tashas.

Tashas in Lynnwood, Pretoria was the first site to go live at the end of July. This rollout is set to continue over the coming months.

Tanith Quait, Operations Executive, Tashas Group South Africa, said they chose to work with Micros South Africa, a member of the AdaptIT group, because of its track record as a specialist implementer of solutions for the hospitality sector.

“We are growing in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other international territories as we work towards increasing our global footprint, so the ability to manage the restaurants centrally is essential for us,” she said.

Quait said in their business, keeping track of inventory and being able to monitor staff performance is critical.

“We also need the tills and kitchen display units to be seamlessly integrated to deliver a great customer experience, even when the restaurant is packed,” she added.

Reginald Sibeko, Managing Director of Micros South Africa, said that the company is focused on leveraging Oracle’s PoS technologies to create solutions customised to the needs of a restaurant group, regardless of size.

“The company also works with other partners, creating an ecosystem of providers,” he explained.

Micros SA recently signed a partnership with PAR Technology to introduce a smart drive-thru communication system specially designed for quick service restaurants.

In this instance, Simphony, the cloud-based point of sale, is said to offer all the Tashas Group needs.

“Because it’s cloud-based and, even more importantly, cloud-managed, Simphony is highly scalable—as the Tashas Group expands, it can simply add sites onto the system with minimal effort,” Sibeko explained.

The Oracle Reporting and Analytics solution that is utilised through Simphony is lauded for empowering restaurant owners and/or managers to proactively manage day to day operations and providing better operations forecasting.

Micros South Africa is a leading hospitality and restaurant industry solutions provider to 3 500 restaurants and 700 hotels.

Tashas Group operates out of Dubai, UAE.

It has seven brands under its umbrella: Tashas, Le Parc by Tashas, Flamingo Room by Tashas, Avli by Tashas, Galaxy Bar, Collective Africa and 1701.

– CAJ News