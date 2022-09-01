Meta pledges commitment to SADC SMES

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

Executive Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – META has reiterated its commitment to training and equipping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with digital tools.

Over 3 000 guests attended, physically and virtually, the company’s Small Business Forum in Johannesburg.

“We are proud of the turnout of the 2022 Small Business Forum,” said Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, Meta Head of Public Policy for the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to provide access and skills that help SMBs increase employment opportunities, incomes, address gender equity gaps and increase cross-border trading,” Gongxeka-Seopa said.

Gongxeka-Seopa noted in many African countries SMBs account for 50 percent or more of job creation, hence are a key engine and driver of economic growth and development.

The forum enabled Meta, formerly named Facebook, an opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs to offer advice on how they can establish, grow and leverage tools like Reels, personalised ads and WhatsApp Business to reach their intended audiences.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Gauteng Provincial Government Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Finance and e-Government, delivered a keynote address.

“We are excited to be part of this wonderful initiative,” the MEC said.

“The development of SMMEs is a priority for us as it is the only way to create more jobs for our people,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Gauteng has created the e-Waste Management system to empower small, micro and medium enterprises and offer growth opportunities to their businesses.

Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub, hopes to increase innovative ideas that will assist the government to deliver better services by digitising government services.

“We have witnessed young people creating robots from electronic waste. This is quite an inspiration,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

Colin Leshou, Acting Executive Manager of the Seda Technology Programme, said, “In the current age, digital tools play a critical role in the success and growth of any small business.”

Meta’s Global State of Small Business Report released in March 2022 indicates that 61 percent of women-led SMBs, versus 74 percent of men-led SMBs, using Facebook reported that they were operational or engaging in any revenue-generating activities.

– CAJ News