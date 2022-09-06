Women’s health a passion for Tsitsi Marote

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TSITSI Marote is reaping the rewards of her effort and dedication to helping women put their health first.

Her commitment to this cause is borne from the fact that women are known for putting their families first and in the process starve their health the attention it deserves and only seek medical help when it becomes unavoidable.

Then, treatment becomes complicated because accurate medical records are unavailable, and doctors need to diagnose and treat without having the benefit of a patient’s history to guide their efforts.

It is helping women overcome these every day, but essential, issues that spurred Marote, a young female app developer, to find a solution with her Guardian Health app.

The app has assisted patients find registered health professionals offering in-clinic and telehealth consultations.

Using the app to build personal medical records, people can answer a doctor’s questions about their medical history, chronic conditions, prescribed medicines and even when they last saw a doctor.

This is a boost for medical practitioners and women who lose track of the routine, essential check-ups needed to maintain health because of their lifestyles and priorities.

“Often, women do not have the necessary knowledge to ensure that they don’t unwittingly neglect their health,” Marote said.

“Many don’t know where to find reliable information on how to conduct basic self-examinations,” she added.

Articles on the Guardian Health app are calculated to break this cycle.

Services range from primary care to contact with general practitioners, physiotherapists, counsellors and medical specialists to dietitians, pharmacies and labs.

The service helps set virtual appointments and assists building and maintaining an accurate clinical record of treatments and medicines prescribed.

“Getting help can involve moving between doctors,” Marote explained.

She holds an honours degree in Big Data Analytics.

Guardian Health has won her two awards in two consecutive years of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards – South Africa’s premier app development event.

Marote won in the Best Youth App category in 2020 and Best Health Solution category a year later.

“It is wonderful as we move into the 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Awards, the 11th year of the event, that we can look back on the successes of people like Tsitsi Marote and the Guardian Health app,” said Kholofelo Magagane, head of marketing at MTN Business.

The executives hailed such apps and developers for contributing positively to the quality of lives and inspiring other developers to turn ideas into reality.

Entries for the MTN Business App of the Year Awards closed on Monday (September 5).

Prizes worth R1 million are up for grabs.

– CAJ News