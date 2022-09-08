IWG expands East Africa footprint

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – WORKSPACE network leader and hybrid model pioneer, has expanded to Ethiopia as it maintains a presence in East Africa.

International Workspace Group (IWG) is to unveil a new Regus opening soon in the capital and business hub, Addis Ababa.

Opening in October, the Addis Ababa facility will provide businesses with a fully equipped, accessible, and connected facility for meetings, conferences, and collaboration.

Super-fast broadband, on-site administrative support and regular networking events will ensure workers feel supported at the new facility, according to IWG.

“By bringing the Regus brand to Addis Ababa, IWG aims to bring added flexibility and prestige to the city’s nascent flex space scene,” IWG stated.

Addis Ababa contributes over half of the Ethiopia’s urban employment, lending strategic importance to IWG’s East African expansion.

IWG lauded political stability, improved regulatory landscape, strong economic development and diverse market of around 120 million people as making East Africa fertile ground for new business.

IWG’s brands have already established a strong foothold in Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Beyond the region, facilities have been established in Mauritius and Zambia in Southern Africa.

– CAJ News