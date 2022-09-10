DStv Premiership coaches staring down the barrel

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE dismissal of a coach at Chippa United is no longer stuff nightmares are made of but a reminder of the trigger-happy nature of modern day football.

Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi is the most gung ho of South African club bosses, thus it comes as no surprise that coach Daine Klate was shown the door seven matches into the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

The former South African winger paid the price for Chippa’s typically slow start to the season, a last-gasp loss to defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns sealing his fate.

The youngest (37) coach in the Premiership at the time of his sacking, Klate leaves the Eastern Cape side bottom of the 16-team log, with five points from seven matches.

Coincidentally, previously the youngest at 32, French-born Romain Folz parted ways with Marumo Gallants.

Gallants, in their short history in the topflight, are earning a reputation as a volatile club faster than they collect points.

In fact, reports suggest they are taking their next home fixture from Limpopo to the North West has reportedly triggered a lawsuit by the former’s Polokwane Municipality, where the club is based

They are second-last in the standings on five points and are the only side yet to register a win.

As the DStv Premiership resumed on Friday evening, some coaches at struggling clubs would be looking over their shoulder.

Yesterday action started at the Harry Gwala in Pietermaritzburg where Maritzburg United (8th) were beaten 2-1 by 11th-placed Supersport United.

Kickoff was at 19h30.

The troubled Chippa are back in action on Saturday away to the improving AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida in Durban.

The fifth and sixth-placed side, Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy, will square off in Orlando also on Saturday.

The beautiful game showed its ugly face in this fixture last season when TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi was manhandled by security and police as he tried to access the playing field.

Both matches kick off at 15h30, as is the encounter featuring hosts, Swallows (9th) and Stellenbosch (13th) at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe in Pretoria.

The capital city will also host another Saturday encounter when Sundowns, in familiar territory at the top of the log, welcome Golden Arrows, in tenth, to the Absa Tuks Stadium at 20h00.

Beleaguered Gallants will host the almost equally-struggling Kaizer Chiefs (12th) at the Royal Bafokeng in Rustenburg. Kickoff is at 15h00.

– CAJ News