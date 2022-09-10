The Royal Polo Day makes its sophomore appearance on the social calendar – exciting innovations & new partners unveiled

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 10th SEPTEMBER 2022, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – NEW INNOVATIONS, NEW PARTNERS, 2022 THEME AND MUSICAL EXPERIENCE UNVEILED AT THE MEDIA LAUNCH OF THE 2022 EDITION OF THE ROYAL POLO DAY

Li’theCa Eventique, the bespoke producer of world-class, large-scale and intimate events, has announced exciting new innovations and unveiled new partners for the second edition of The Royal Polo Day.

The grandiose sporting and lifestyle event makes its return to the social calendar on Saturday, 1 October 2022 at Royal Marang Hotel in Phokeng, Rustenburg. Stoan Seate, group member of the legendary Bongo Maffin kwaito group and proud North West product, returns as the Brand Ambassador of the opulent event.

“The Royal Polo Day was inspired by our desire to contribute to the resuscitation of the tourism industry,” says Lindiwe Pholo, CEO of Li’TheCa Eventique. “The event is a vehicle for social impact and economic recovery through sport and lifestyle tourism. It is more than just another social and sporting event on the calendar. It offers meaningful engagement with a progressive audience that has a taste for the finest lifestyle.”

New partners

Owing to the success of the inaugural event in attracting tourists from Botswana and surrounding provinces including Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo to Rustenburg, The Royal Polo has received endorsement and support from the North West Tourism Board as the destination partner, and Rustenburg Local Municipality as the Host City.

“The Royal Polo Day’s objective of resuscitating the tourism sector speaks to its mandate of developing support systems towards a vibrant tourism sector in the North West Province, thus the endorsement and support for the event,” notes Vincent Phusone, Chairperson of North West Tourism Board.

Ntsoaki Khiba, Unit Head: Rural Development at Rustenburg Local Municipality who oversees Tourism, Arts, Culture, Heritage and Agriculture adds: “as the Host City, we welcome the opportunity to host tourists from neighbouring countries and provinces. We’re also encouraged by the potential for local economic development that The Royal Polo Day presents. Rustenburg, a world class city where all communities enjoy a high quality of life, is the perfect destination from which to explore the North West province.”

Avon Justine, the personal care, cosmetics and fragrance brand, has also been unveiled as the Breast Cancer Awareness Match partner in support of the event’s social responsibility commitment to supporting causes that uplift women and children with every edition hosted.

Absolute Polo and Gemini Polo Park return as official Polo Match partners to deliver an authentic match experience for the lovers of the sport of kings.

Programme

The Royal Polo Day maintains its weekend format with pre-event and main day activities curated to provide a 2-day exhilarating experience.

Friday, 30 September 2022

Development Coaching Clinic & Exhibition Match

Invite-only Gala Dinner

Saturday, 1 October 2022

The Royal Polo Challenge which will feature three Polo matches

A Breast Cancer Awareness Match by Avon with an all-ladies team set up

A fashion show curated by Otsile ‘Otiz’ Sefolo supported by two Rustenburg fashion designers, Tshepo Sebele of The Kings Court Fashion House and Gogontle Kgothego of Coded.

A Soccer Legends Match led by Doctor ’16’ Khumalo and company

A Musical experience featuring Vusi Nova, Big Zulu, Lloyiso & Mafikizolo

Breast Cancer Awareness Match

The Breast Cancer Awareness Match by Avon is a brand new innovation that aims to create awareness and elevate the fight against breast cancer.

“October is an important month for Avon Justine as it is themed World Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” says Bridget Bhengu, Head of Communication in Turkey, Middle East and Africa. “This is when we turn the volume up in our fight against breast cancer and engage in many activities and interventions to ensure the cancer message is heard and action is taken. The two all-ladies teams will compete for bragging rights to win and join us in handing over a R30 000 cash donation to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) in Rustenburg. Overall, we have committed up to R1 million to support the work of non-governmental organisations that help us in the fight against breast cancer in South Africa.”

Ticketing

o Tickets are available at Ticketpro from R695 for picnic sites, and from R2995 for lifestyle marquees. Gates open at 10am.

o For corporate packages call 084 441 0197 or send an email to royalpolo@lithecaeventique.co.za.

– CAJ News