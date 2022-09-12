British Royal Family’s passion for Malawi

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – FROM the Queen Mother, through the just-departed Queen Elizabeth II, to the latter’s youngest grandson, Prince Harry, generations of the British Royal Family have developed a fondness for Malawi.

Malawi Tourism has looked back on the late Queen Elizabeth II’s connection to the country and how her reign encompassed historical moments for other royals.

She passed away last Thursday, aged 96, after 70 years at the helm.

Malawi, the Warm Heart of Africa, noted besides the abovementioned, her only daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, also visited.

In 1979, Queen Elizabeth II visited Malawi for the first time.

Her 17-day tour of Southeast Africa took her to the Malawian capital city of Lilongwe.

Welcomed by the first president, Hastings Banda, Queen Elizabeth II visited various parts of that country.

These include the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, officially opened in 1959 by the Queen Mother (also named Queen Elizabeth).

Anne first visited in 1982 to undertake charitable work as President of Save the Children Fund.

She embarked on a four-day tour in 1999. The Princess Royal still supports many charitable projects in Malawi.

Harry is determined conservation work in Malawi.

Working with African Parks in 2016, the prince assisted on the ground with the translocation of 500 elephants from Majete Wildlife Reserve and Liwonde National Park to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve.

Following this successful mission, and his regular returns to the country, he was named the President of African Parks, for whom Malawi is something of a flagship country.

“Alongside the rest of the world, Malawi mourns a highly valued, life-long friend and supporter and offers sincere thanks for her life of service,” Malawi Tourism concluded.

– CAJ News