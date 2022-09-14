Cell C cancels results presentation after CEO illness

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CELL C has postponed the presentation of its financial results and investor roadshows after Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Craigie Stevenson, fell ill.

Blue Label Telecoms, the major shareholder at the mobile network operator, disclosed the executive had been diagnosed with “an upper respiratory tract infection.”

The announcement of the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were scheduled for Wednesday (September 14).

“New dates will be communicated to the market in due course,” Blue Label advised in a note to shareholders.

The investor roadshow was initially scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Cape Town as well as the 22nd in Johannesburg.

– CAJ News