Youth choose Avon as Coolest Makeup brand

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African youth have chosen Avon as the Coolest Make-up Brand, for the 12th consecutive year.

The accolade has been conferred at the Sunday Times GenNext Awards, the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behaviour event, now in the 18th year running.

“Avon is elated that it has once again been recognised by young people as the Coolest Make-up Brand – our 12th vote of confidence from the youth segment in a row,” said Momin Hukamdad, Executive Director of Commercial Marketing at Avon Justine.

“Much more than just a quality product that is priced right, young people are now steadfast in supporting brands that are purpose-led, environmentally-friendly and keep their brand promise.”

Hukamdad said Avon is humbled that youth recognise the company’s purpose and that it aligns to theirs, that they value our environmental sustainability efforts, and that the quality and value of our products meet their demands.

“Our 12th Sunday Times GenNext Award is testament that our brand equity, national footprint and customer-centric approach continues to inspire young people to #ChooseAvon.”

The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

– CAJ News