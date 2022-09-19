Chersterville carwash has the mojo

by FUTHI MBHELE

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Mojos carwash and shisanyama (buy and braai) in Chersterville, has put itself on the map for hosting big events, entertaining tourists and inviting international artists.

Located west of Durban, KwaZulu Natal (KZN) the place recently was graced by runners that participated in the world-famous Comrades Marathon.

Zanele Khumalo, Mojos Marketing Manager, said as the festive season approaches, they would heighten entertainment at the facility by including international headliners of all music genres.

Previously, they have brought international artists like Ralf Gum.

However, the food menu stands out.

“We have a lot of different dishes, a buffet of traditional African food on Monday’s, open flame braai with fresh meat daily. We do different platters. We serve breakfast as well,” Khumalo said.

She said that patience and support by clientele were the main things that made them survive the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Patience,” Khumalo told www.durbantoday.co.za.

“We had a lot of it (patience) and even more support from our valued customers. At every level they showed support to us and we were able to remain positive. It also gave us an opportunity to revamp our brand,” Khumalo said.

She added that an atmosphere of respect, between staff and members of the public, as well as clean services offered by the joint made it different from others.

Patrons concurred.

“They invite lots of DJs. Their food is nice and clean compared to other local shisa nyamas,” Ntokozo Shezi said.

– CAJ News