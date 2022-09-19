The faith that moves the mountains

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

CLOSE your eyes a bit. Breathe in and breathe out. Now, how many of you think it is easy to have faith?

Hands up to those that are strongly convinced they can believe in things they have never seen before?

This is exactly what our Lord Jesus Christ demands. He encourages believers to have faith.

Faith moves Jehovah God to act, but without belief, it is impossible to please Jehovah God.

Hebrews 11:6 of the Contemporary English Version confirms: “But without faith no one can please God. We must believe that God is real and rewards everyone who searches for him.”

The New International Version states: “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”

Before going deeper, what is faith? The answer is simple. Faith is a strong belief in the doctrines of a religion, based on spiritual conviction rather than proof.

Faith demands we believe in Jehovah even when we have never seen Him before.

This is why Abraham was called God’s friend. This is because of faith and of course doing good things.

While Abraham was not the only friend of Jehovah, I cite him because he kept believing one day he would have a son.

Abraham’s wife – Sarah was childless until she was 90 years old. God promised Abraham that she would be “a mother of nations” and that she would conceive and bear a son, but Sarah did not believe.

Genesis 17:16 of the Contemporary English Version remarks: “I will bless her, and you will have a son by her. She will become the mother of nations, and some of her descendants will even be kings.”

Several times Abraham is called God’s friend.

James 2:23 of the New Living Translation reads: “And so it happened just as the Scriptures say: “Abraham believed God, and God counted him as righteous because of his faith.”

He was even called the friend of God.

To have faith is not easy, but ones we develop faith, life becomes exciting.

Think of seeing Jehovah God in heaven when we die? Equally, think of going to hell when you die.

Alternatively, you die and then discover there is no heaven, no hell. What will you do next?

This is where it becomes difficult for those of little faith. Sometimes, when things don’t go according to plan, humans always lose faith quickly.

Failure makes one lose hope and faith, especially when we experience life’s monumental failures.

On another note, let us look at the benefits of being faithful.

REASONS WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO HAVE FAITH

– It acts as the pathway to finding solutions

– Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

– The focused power of faith breeds abundance

– Faith helps you to discover your purpose in life

– Faith trumps stress, anxiety, and fear

BENEFITS OF DOING GOOD IN LIFE

– Think of the Karma theory. It says what you do comes back to you; whether you do good or bad. So keep doing good selflessly. Good things will happen to you.

– Doing good shows good upbringing

– Doing good leads to happiness

– Doing good helps us to develop stronger personal relationships

– Doing good makes everyone of us feel better

– Doing good increases life-expectancy – thus longevity

– Doing good decreases stress

– Doing good promotes mental health

– Doing good makes one sleep better

– Doing good brings satisfaction

DISADVANTAGES OF BEING EVIL

– Evil people don’t get to go to heaven. They go straight to hell. They will never experience the love of Jehovah God

– Evil people are racist, sexist, homophobic and bigots

– Evil people lack responsibility

– Evil is always not preferable

– Evil people lead double lives

– Evil people don’t have boundaries

– Most people don’t go for evil

– Evil sees hope as a mere wish

– Evil is the negative side of things

– Evil people have control issues

– Evil people are habitually dishonest

– Evil people lack remorse

– Evil people are cruel

– Evil people are manipulative

– Evil people always belittle others

– Evil people are confused and conflicted

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

