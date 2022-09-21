Vodacom multimillion –Rand Limpopo expansion

from BAATSHEBA RAMASHALA in Polokwane

Limpopo Bureau

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – VODACOM is spending R300 million (over US$16,9 million) towards expanding broadband coverage in remote areas of Limpopo province this financial year.

The investment is targeted at regions without access to internet services.

Vodacom anticipates the network expansion to drive inclusion.

“Expanding access to connectivity forms part of our commitment to building an inclusive digital future while assisting with stimulating socio-economic growth in the province,” said Ridwaan Soomra, Managing Executive of Vodacom Limpopo.

The bulk of the capex will be used to modernise the existing radio network, construct new deep rural towers, and enhance transmission, including increasing fibre rollout and improving backup power.

The investment will also help to provide additional capacity to support the region’s data traffic growth, which rose by 17,4 percent year-on-year.

Limpopo now has more than 1 557 network sites, of which 97 percent provide 3G and 92 percent provide 4G, which is a 10,8 percent increase in broadband coverage year-on-year.

Vodacom plans to double 5G coverage in the region by the end of the 2023 financial year.

“By expanding our 5G footprint, we are supporting the government’s 4IR objectives and accelerating the transition to more digital-based services to take the country forward,” Soomra added.

– CAJ News