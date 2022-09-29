It’s a deal at Suncoast Casino

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURING these harsh economic realities, this deal is unbelievable but real.

Suncoast Casino in Durban has even extended it due to popular demand.

For R260, the package is for a couple to watch movies, have meals and drinks.

According to Suncoast workers, who are not allowed to speak to the media, the deal that started on July 24 was supposed to end on September 29.

“But due to demand, the deal was extended to November 2,” said an employee.

“You save a whopping R695. You are spoiled for choice with nine restaurants and 40 meals to choose from.”

There are also some offers at Barnyard, DNA, Hobby, Krispy Kreme, Milky Lane and Tech.

The deal is only available from Sunday to Thursday.

The Suncoast website confirms the offer, which it terms the “Real Deal.”

A client, Priya Singh, said it was not the first time the casino had this kind of a deal.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard about the deal the first time a few years ago when it was R199, I now check every year when the deal is back,” Singh told Durban Today while laughing.

Cynthia Ncube said she saw the deal at the Suncoast while enjoying her lunch with her boyfriend.

“I didn’t know anything about the deal. I just saw it today and we decided to grab it because we would save a lot,” Ncube said.

Suncoast is one of South Africa’s prime tourist destinations.

It is one of Durban’s most exciting and fun-filled spots, offering the perfect mix of sun and sea and some of the best entertainment right on the Durban beachfront.

Opened in 2002, Suncoast Casino boasts a variety of Slot machines and gaming tables, as well as an exclusive Salon Prive for higher limit slots and tables.

– CAJ News