Murder of peacekeeper in DRC condemned

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE killing of United Nations peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) underlines the country as one of the most hostile to peacekeepers.

The Pakistani peacekeeper, a member of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), has been killed during an attack by militants in South Kivu.

Michel Xavier Biang, President of the Security Council, strongly condemned the attack.

“The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the increase of armed group activity in the eastern provinces of the DRC,” the envoy stated.

They reiterated their condemnation of all armed groups operating in the country.

“They called on all actors to end violence and their violations and abuse of international human rights and international humanitarian law,” Biang, the envoy from Gabon, said.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Bintou Keita.

MONUSCO has the fourth-highest death toll of UN peacekeeping missions.

As of August 31, no less than 252 peacekeepers have been killed in the country.

MONUSCO was established in 1999 to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War that began in 1998.

It officially ended in 2003 but rebel groups remain active.

– CAJ News