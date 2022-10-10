Durban’s only zoo a must visit

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN is popularly known as the city of sunshine and beaches.

However, it also has a zoo that is a favourite with tourists.

Mitchell Park Zoo, situated in the Morningside suburb, is the only zoo in Durban.

The local municipality manages the park, which has one section free to enter.

The free park has a playground for children and the bigger section for picnics. There is also a tea garden.

The other section has small animals such as monkeys, birds and swans.

Local tourist, Natasha Padayachee, visits the park with her children.

“The park is well maintained,” she said.

“While the kids enjoy the playground, we parents can sit and relax among the nestled trees and flowerbeds. After they finish playing we go inside the zoo to check the animals,” Padayachee said.

A father, Mondli Mtshali, recently visited with his children and their friends as the schools were closed.

“You can enjoy the zoo with family and friends. We saw plenty of small birds and many small animals,” Mtshali said.

Mitchell Park was initially established as an ostrich farm in 1910.

The park is open daily from 08h00 to 16h00.

– CAJ News