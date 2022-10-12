Huawei launches nova Y90

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has launched the nova Y90 in South Africa.

It is described as a powerful entry-level smartphone.

According to the company, the nova Y90 “takes a great stride forward with more advanced hardware and brings young users another chic and high-tech choice for smartphones.”

Specs include a 6.7-inch HUAWEI Edgeless FullView Display, 5000mAh battery, 40W Huawei SuperCharge solution and 128GB large storage capacity.

The phone is equipped with a Rear 50MP Artificial Intelligence Triple Camera.

The smartphone is available in Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

It is available for R5 799 (US$318) from the Huawei online store and at selected retailers.

– CAJ News