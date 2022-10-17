Improving SA’s food security using technology

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African youths have been given a platform to use the power of technology to address real-world issues, particularly food insecurity.

The problem-solving competition is the brainchild of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), multinational information technology services and consulting company.

It has launched the TCS Sustainathon in South Africa, under the theme, Zero Hunger.

This focuses on finding ways to ensure adequate nutrition and food security for children and all South Africans living in underprivileged communities.

The ideas can be linked to changes in policy, design or broader society.

“We are pleased to launch TCS Sustainathon South Africa,” said Langa Dube, Country Manager, TCS South Africa.

“The challenge will give our young people an opportunity to creatively harness technology and conceive innovative solutions to address societal problems such as hunger, and shape a better future for everyone,” Dube said

Participants will have the opportunity to work with the Sustainathon’s challenge partners Pick n Pay, Unilever and BankservAfrica, and strategic partners like the Department of Education Western Cape, the Sustainability Institute and United Nations Global Compact South Africa.

Registrations for TCS Sustainathon South Africa are now open to students between 15 – 17 years of age in the Western Cape.

The ten finalists will be announced on November 8.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of R30 000, while second place will win R20000 and third place R10 000.

All other seven finalist teams will receive R5 000.

According to Statistics South Africa, almost 23,6 percent of South Africans in 2020 were affected by moderate to severe food insecurity, while almost 14,9 percent experienced severe food insecurity, largely because of COVID-19 restrictions.

TCS Sustainathon has previously taken place in Australia, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and United Kingdom.

– CAJ News