AVON is acutely conscious of the far-reaching impact of climate change hence the company continuously reviews every aspect of its operations throughout the value chain to ensure that it has as little impact as possible on the environment.

At head office level in South Africa, Avon Justine has invested in alternative green energy source by installing solar technology as a primary source of energy for the Head Office facility. The company has also commenced with conversion to water and energy reduction utilities, through installation of taps and light fittings with equipment that are fitted with motion sensors.

Avon has also replaced all lighting at its warehouse and packing floor with energy efficient LED bulbs.

At the factory floor, Avon recycles broken pallets, consumables, plastic tape and shrink-wrap and all waste generated from the factory is separated at source. A monthly average of 95% of all waste generated from the site is recycled. All shipping box voids have been converted from plastic to recycle and recyclable paper voids.

Avon continues to review its facilities infrastructure to reduce consumption, unlocking recycling, re-use and green energy opportunities including improve equipment efficiencies.

Muzi Nkosi, Avon – Head of Turkey, Middle East, and Africa Operations, says these interventions are aimed at not only minimising the company’s carbon footprint, but improving efficiencies as well.

“We are living in challenging times when we have to be cognisant of the impact of our operations on the environment. Climate change is real and regrettably, it is countries with the least resources to mitigate against its impact that bear the brunt of its aftermath. As a responsible corporate citizen, we need to lead by example and minimise the impact of our operations on the environment. The review of our operations on the environment is work in progress that we will undertake continuously to work towards ensuring that every aspect of our operations is environmentally sustainable”

At global level, Avon has made significant strides to reduce its carbon footprint and is now using 100% recyclable and sustainably sourced paper, reduced GHG emissions by 30% from the 2005 baseline and has managed to reduce water consumption by 40% from the 2005 baseline.

In the medium to long term, Avon has committed itself to use 50% of renewable energy by 2025, reduce water consumption by 5% by 2025, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2025, achieve 25% reduction of post consumer recycled material in plastic bottles globally by 2025, reach 100% recyclability in its own operations by 2025 and plans to be 100% RSPO (round table on palm oil) compliant by 2023.

