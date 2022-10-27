Death toll rises, attacks recede in Mozambique insurgency

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THERE has been an increase in the number of deaths despite a reduction of attacks by Islamist insurgents in northern Mozambique.

The statistics availed by humanitarian organisations are for the month of September.

According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a total of 51 incidents were reported, of which 42 in Cabo Delgado province and nine in Nampula province.

This is against the 58 security incidents reported the previous month.

Nonetheless, the number of fatalities increased from 63 to 92.

In the most fatal incident, on September 15, a major assault was conducted against a Mozambique Defense and Security Forces (FADM) outpost in the deserted village of Nkoe, in Macomia district.

Reportedly, 16 lives were lost in the attack.

The following day, FADM and Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) forces launched an aerial and ground military operation on NSAGs hideouts in forested areas in the northeast of Nangade district.

A week later, the insurgents attacked a police outpost at Namuembe in the south of Nangade district.

In September, an estimated 8 000 displaced persons returned to areas of origin, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Ansar al-Sunna, the insurgent group is known, has been carrying out terror attacks in Mozambique since 2017.

More than 4 000 people are estimated to have been killed. Some 800 000 others have been displaced.

– CAJ News