Traditional food a hit in the rich suburb

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban, South Africa

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – TRADITIONAL Zulu dishes and shisanyama (meat roasted over hot coals) are synonymous with the townships.

It is inconceivable that such cuisine is available in the affluent suburbs.

JR Braai House has decided to go against the tide, by serving traditional food and shisanyama in the Glenwood suburb on the lower Berea area in the coastal city of Durban.

Formerly called “Jack Rabbits”, it opened in the 1990s.

A new owner took over in 2016 and decided to serve the above-mentioned food.

The move has paid off.

On the JR Braai menu is ujeqe (steam bread), amangqina (chicken / cow feet), usu (tripe), ubhatata (sweet potato) and inhloko (cow’s head meat) among others.

Owner, Kenneth Oloo, said having such a menu set the establishment apart from others in the area.

He said the food and experience was also a favourite to people of different races.

“We are known for the type of food that will serve which attracts everyone who loved local and traditional food,” Oloo said.

Like other players in the sector, JR Braai House struggled during the COVID-19.

It recently underwent a renovation.

“We are happy that everything is back to normal,” Oloo said.

JR Braai House is planning major events ahead of anticipated peak in demand during the festive season.

– CAJ News