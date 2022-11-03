Kenyans disapprove Saudis’ abuse, exploitation

from MARIA MACHAIRIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA is deeply concerned with reports of exploitation and abuse of its citizens working and living in Saudi Arabia, it has emerged.

There are also reports of some Kenyans losing lives as a result of abuse and exploitation.

This follows Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr. Alfred Mutua, who on Wednesday flew out of east Africa’s largest economy to Riyadh in order to get first hand information.

Chief among allegations leveled against Saudi Arabia include racism, exploitation and abuse of non-citizens, mainly those of African origin.

Hundreds of Kenyans raised alarm bells citing Saudi Arabian employers and the local regime of grossly abusing Kenyans and other African citizens working in that country.

The Kenya diplomat is seeking a solution to the plight of fellow citizens in the Middle East’s largest economy.

Mutua, Cabinet is set to meet with Saudi Arabian counterpart Khalid Abdullah Alsalma to explore the matter, among them investment opportunities.

During parliamentary election campaigns, Mutua promised to prioritize addressing challenges Kenyans faced in Saudi Arabia, a move he is now fulfilling.

A week earlier, the Kenyan diplomat had met with representatives of Saudi Arabia employment agents, who recruit Kenyans for jobs.

Nlutua assured apart from the suffering of Kenyans in Saudi Arabia, he would explore other issues about direct and indirect investments, export market opportunities and bilateral trade.

– CAJ News