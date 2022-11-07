DRC urges partnerships in Africa’s digital sector

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – DEMOCRATIC Republic of Congo (DRC) Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, has urged strengthened cooperation between African countries and companies working in the digital sector.

He was speaking at the just-ended Africa Digital Expo (ADEX 2022).

“Digital is increasingly becoming essential in the march towards the emergence and development of the world’s states,” Lukonde said.

He said the government of President Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo had placed digital technology at the heart of its action and the economic transformation of DRC since the beginning of Tshilmobo’s mandate in 2019.

“It is also through his vision that the country has adopted a National Digital Plan for 2025,” Lukonde said.

The plan is based on infrastructure, content, application uses and regulation.

The establishment of the Ministry of Digital Affairs is key to coordinating the digital transformation process in the DRC.

Hichem Andaloussi, Director Enterprise Segment at Vodacom DRC, welcomed the presence of Lukonde.

“Digitalisation was the theme of this year’s event, and the Prime Minister himself was present with many ministers accompanying him,” Andaloussi said.

Minister of Digital Affairs, Désiré Cashmir Kolongele Eberande, and the Minister of Communications, Patrick Muyaya, were present at the opening ceremony attended by other government officials.

“This shows a political and governmental willingness to digitise the country,” Andaloussi said.

Over 20 countries participated in the 11th edition of ADEX.

