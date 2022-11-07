Sino-Angola relations near 40-year milestone

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – PREPARATIONS for the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Angola are underway.

The year 2023 marks four decades of the cooperation.

The Chinese Embassy in the Southern African country has launched a video competition based on the ties.

“As the two countries are writing a new chapter in their friendly relations, the Chinese Embassy in Angola hereby holds a short video collection event/s for the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Angola.”

Chinese and Angolans are encouraged to enter the competition and actively share the story of the relations between the two countries.

“For all Chinese and Angolan enterprises, institutions, organizations and individuals, original short videos showing Sino-Angola friendship are solicited,” the embassy stated.

The deadline for entries is December 15.

Excellent works will be posted on the official Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Chinese Embassy in Angola from December 15 to 20.

The works with the highest number of likes as of December 25 will be adjudged the most popular.

“Contributors of outstanding works and popular works will be rewarded,” the embassy stated.

Angola established relations with China in 1983.

Angola is one of China’s largest trading partners in Africa.

