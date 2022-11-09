MTN tackles broadband demand in rural South Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – MTN, the multinational telecommunications group, has chosen Intelsat to further its leadership while meeting demand for broadband in remote areas of South Sudan.

Intelsat is the operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC).

Through its agreement with Intelsat, MTN is improving its network capacity and providing enhanced connectivity to enterprises in South Sudan, as well as expanding mobile broadband coverage to communities in rural areas.

MTN is utilizing Intelsat’s expertise and connectivity infrastructure to diversify its offerings, enhance application performance and strengthen network resilience.

“Intelsat has a long-standing partnership with MTN, and we are committed to help the company expand its leadership position and meet the ever-growing demand for broadband in South Sudan,” said Intelsat Director of Africa Sales, Hans Geldenhuys.

Chisanga Kaziya, Chief Technical and Information Officer, MTN South Sudan, said the agreement reflected MTN’s ambition to better serve its customers and provide coverage anywhere across the country.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Intelsat,” Kaziya said.

MTN South Sudan is the largest telecommunications company in the country, with an estimated 1,7 million, accounting for 61,8 percent market share, as at the of 2020.

– CAJ News