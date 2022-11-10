Bank One unveils new premium Mastercards range

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – BANK One is rolling out a new range of debit and credit cards, which the financial institution assures will give clients priceless travel and lifestyle benefits.

The bank unveiled the cards with technology company, Mastercard, in Mapou, Mauritius.

The new Mastercard range consists of Business debit and credit, Platinum debit and credit as well as the World credit cards.

“In the rapidly changing world of financial services, payments are a key enabler,” said Mark Watkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Bank One.

He disclosed that over 70 percent of their customers regularly use their debit and credit cards as their preferred mode of payment hence the aim was to offer clients innovative payment services and the best possible value.

“That is why we have taken the time and great care to choose a partner that can deliver on our vision of excellence and innovation,” Watkin said.

Research from the Mastercard Economics Institute meanwhile finds that global leisure and business flight bookings have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, while spending on cruise lines, buses, and trains saw sharp improvements this year, signalling a key milestone in the global travel recovery.

“People are increasingly looking for experiences that drive personal growth and happiness,” said Shehryar Ali, Country Manager, East Africa at Mastercard.

Bank One is a joint venture between CIEL Finance Limited in Mauritius and Kenya-based I&M Group.

Over the last decade, it has built a client base of over 50 000, a team of over 425 collaborators and an asset base exceeding MUR 45 billion (US$1 billion).

“The launch of the Bank One Mastercard is not just the migration of our cards but the start of a new chapter to bring the best value to our customers in all the markets we serve, here in Mauritius and across sub-Saharan Africa,” said Bhavya Shah, Head of Personal Financial Services at Bank One.

– CAJ News