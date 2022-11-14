Funding for fatal Zimbabwe measles outbreak

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Red Cross has allocated more than CHF260 000 (US$277 000) as intervention in the measles outbreak in Zimbabwe.

Some 50 400 children in the Southern African country are to benefit from the funding.

The main purpose for the update is to change the implementation area from Manicaland and Masvingo province.

This follows Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) recommendation on account of delayed implementation in Manicaland, which saw the province being over-subscribed while Masvingo has positive need but not adequately covered.

The funding will also cater for MOHCC vaccination teams to be given hotel accommodation and allowances according to Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

There are limited standard accommodation facilities in some of the targeted remote areas.

Zimbabwe has since early April suffered a deadly national measles outbreak that had killed more than 750 children within the outbreak’s first six months to early October.

The health ministry stopped the tracking and publication of measles data to minimise public panic.

The government has rolled out a nationwide emergency immunization programme targeting 95 percent of all children from 6-59 months, and in some instances up to 15 years in an attempt to attain herd immunity.

Measles is a viral infection that is serious for small children but is easily preventable by a vaccine.

– CAJ News