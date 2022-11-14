Project to tackle Abidjan’s traffic takes off

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – THE launch of the multimillion-dollar Akwaba Crossroads Overpass Project is a major step towards addressing traffic congestion in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s economic hub.

The project, with a total investment of €39,91 million, is expected to be completed in mid-2024.

The World Bank is financing the project constructed by China Harbour Engineering.

Wan Li, Chinese Ambassador to Ivory Coast, attended the recent launch presided over by Prime Minister Patrick Achi at Port-Bouet.

“With the continuous economic and social development of Abidjan, traffic congestion has become increasingly serious, which greatly affects people’s travel and the sustainable development of the city,” Achi said.

He noted in recent years, the government had increased investment in transportation infrastructure, including the “Fourth” and “Fifth” Bridge projects in Abidjan as well as the Solibura Intersection Overpass.

The Akwaba crossroads is the intersection of important roads such as the Grand Bassam and the Abidjan Airport Expressways, with an average daily traffic flow of more than 170 000 vehicles.

After completion, it is anticipated to greatly ease traffic congestion and improve the level of urban modernisation.

The government estimates that residents in the city spend about three hours a day in transit on congested roads.

The World Bank concurs, adding Abidjan’s poorest continue to use public transportation to get around and spend an average of 20 percent to 30 percent of their income on transportation.

– CAJ News