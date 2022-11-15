China solidifies ties with new Kenya administration

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – CHINA is strengthening its bilateral ties with Kenya, following the emergence of a new administration in the East African country.

The solidifying of ties is the outcome of a meeting between Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Zhou Pingjian, and newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Alfred Mutua.

A new administration is at the helm in East Africa’s largest economy after William Ruto won elections in August, to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the Asian nation, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully held, and General Secretary Xi Jinping was re-elected.

Zhou said China and Kenya had profound traditional ties.

The envoy said China had always viewed Sino-Kenya relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Thus, China is willing to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with Kenya.

It is willing to jointly implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the global development initiative and the global security initiative and jointly build the “Belt and Road” with high quality to promote China-Kenya.

Major cooperation projects such as the Konza Science and Technology City have made important contributions to promoting Kenya’s economic and social development.

Mutua said the new Kenyan government was embarking on comprehensive governance and solidifying relations with the Communist Party of China.

“The Kenyan side is committed to strengthening cooperation with China and expanding exports to China, and welcomes more Chinese-funded enterprises to invest in Kenya and welcome more Chinese tourists to visit Kenya,” he said.

The two countries established relations in 1963.

