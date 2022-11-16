China to expand ties with South Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHINA has pledged to consolidate its ties with South Africa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the assurance during a meeting with South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Bali, Indonesia.

Xi noted that the two countries enjoyed a special friendship of “comrades plus brothers.”

China and South Africa regard themselves as major developing countries that firmly upheld international fairness, justice and the common interests of developing countries.

In a statement by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted China’s development would bring more opportunities to South Africa and other countries across the continent.

“China is ready to strengthen governance experience sharing with South Africa, and supports South Africa in exploring a modernization path that meets its national conditions,” it read.

The two countries are set to forge stronger synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative including the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, cooperate more closely on trade, investment and energy, advance the implementation of Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) outcomes in South Africa.

Beijing promised more support to Chinese companies investing and doing business in South Africa as well as expanding China’s import of quality products from South Africa.

China also supports South Africa in taking over the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) rotating chairship next year, and stands ready to work with South Africa in deepening China’s solidarity and cooperation with Africa.

“The two countries will step up coordination on international affairs, and work together on global challenges including climate change, food security and energy security,” China’s foreign ministry stated.

Ramaphosa thanked China for its help to South Africa and other African countries on COVID-19 response and being among the first to help African countries ease the debt problem.

“South Africa finds in China an important strategic partner,” read a statement.

South Africa is among China’s largest trading partners in the continent.

– CAJ News