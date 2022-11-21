China, Sudan sign economic and tech pact

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE Economic and Technological Cooperation Agreement signed by China and Sudan is poised to enhance the Northeast African country’s economic and social development.

It will also consolidate the ties between the two countries, whose economic relations were officially established in the 1960s.

Ma Xinmin, the Ambassador to Sudan, and local Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Sudan Dr. Gibril Ibrahim Mohammed, signed the agreement.

The envoy said the pact injects new impetus into strengthening China-Sudan economic and trade cooperation.

In the next step, Xinmin said, China is willing to work together with Sudan to seize historical opportunities, achieve mutual benefit and attain win-win results.

China has pledged to promote the implementation of existing projects, further deepen cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and continuously promote the China-Sudan strategic partnership to a new level.

“Let us work together to create a better future for Sino-Sudan cooperation,” Xinmin said.

Since the 1970s, China has initiated more than 110 aid projects in Sudan.

These include the new office building of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

Mohammed described the relations with China as profound.

“The relationship between the two countries has grown stronger over time. The Sudanese side highly values the Sudan-China strategic partnership,” the minister said.

– CAJ News