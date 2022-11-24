Scores killed in Sudanese factional conflict

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AT least 13 people have been killed during the factionalism rocking the rebel Sudan Liberation Army (SLA).

Some four people have been reported injured, 12 are missing and six have been abducted in the skirmishes reported in the Umu and Arshin areas of Shamal Jabal Marrah locality, Central Darfur State.

The fighting later spread to the villages of Daya, Wara, and Kia in the same locality.

Clashes between two factions of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA/AW) started on November 19.

An estimated 5 600 people have reportedly fled their homes.

There are also reports that about 32,000 people lost access to their farms and crops due to the insecurity and that some farms have been burned.

“All numbers have yet to be verified,” said a humanitarian spokesperson.

“The situation remains tense and unpredictable and there are reports of both parties mobilizing their forces for more conflict.”

Government security forces have been deployed to the affected areas, which are currently inaccessible to humanitarians due to the insecurity.

