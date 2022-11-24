Vodacom launches M-Pesa Rallonge in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – VODACASH has launched its new service, M-Pesa Rallonge, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This is to allow customers financial assistance from their cell phones.

M-Pesa Rallonge is a new service dedicated to M-Pesa users with zero or insufficient balances.

“M-Pesa continues to provide the DRC with the solutions that can benefit the population and promote digital and financial inclusion,” said Hashim Mukudi, Managing Director of Vodacash.

“Together we can drive economic development and provide services to those in dire need of access to financial services in rural and remote areas,” Mukudi said.

Customers with an active premium account who make regular transactions via M-Pesa will be eligible for the offer.

The overdraft is currently only available in Congolese francs, and its limit ranges from 50 to 100 thousand FC, subject to interest charges and penalties for violating the terms and conditions.

M-Pesa is the market leader in the Central and East African regions and the DRC included.

With an active base of more than 6 million subscribers since its launch in October 2012, M-Pesa is positioning itself as a key player in the DRC financial inclusion programme.

Vodacash is a subsidiary of Vodacom Congo, which in turn is a subsidiary of Vodacom and Vodafone Group.

– CAJ News