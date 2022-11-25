Violence increases prior to Nigeria’s polls

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE violence ahead of next year’s elections portends danger on democracy and rule of law in Nigeria.

This is according to a senior politician as temperatures rise leading to the polls set for February.

Recently, scores of supporters from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) – the main opposition and former ruling party- were injured and vehicles destroyed in the northern regions of Borno and Kaduna.

Attacks were also reined on PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

An attempt was also made on Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Unknown suspects also burned the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun and Ogune states, both in the south.

Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), condemned the violence.

He said political violence could result in apathy on poll days.

“This is not the best way to win an election in a democracy,” Eze said.

He commended the Nigeria Police Force for setting up a high level committee to investigate the crimes.

Eze also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for asking Nigerians to vote in any political party and candidate of their choice.

“The president’s counsel has eased tension in the country and lessened reliance on the false narrative that politics is a do or die,” Eze said.

Buhari, president of the West African nation since 2015, is ineligible for next year’s poll because of term limits.

APC will field Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor.

– CAJ News