Western Cape airports make significant recovery

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town, South Africa

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AVIATION recovery continues on an upward trajectory in the two leading airports in the Western Cape province.

Wesgro, the provincial tourism information centre, projects a bumper season for the upcoming festive season.

At the Cape Town International Airport (CTIA), the domestic terminal saw a 73 percent two-way passenger recovery in November, compared to the same period in 2019, equating to over 520 000 two-way passengers travelling through the terminal last month.

Year-to-date (January – October), the domestic terminal has seen over 4,8 million two-way passengers moving through the terminal, which equates to a recovery of 71 percent compared to 2019.

International passenger performance at CTIA remains steady, with the international terminal recording an 83% two-way passenger recovery for November when compared to the same period in 2019.

The International terminal has seen a year-to-date recovery of 68 percent compared to the same period in 2019, with over 1,4 million two-way passengers.

CTIA is the second-busiest airport in South Africa and fourth-busiest in Africa.

George Airport is proving to be consistent in its recovery with two-way passengers reaching 90 percent in November, compared to the same period in 2019.

Year-to-Date, George passenger recovery has reached 93 percent compared to the same period in 2021, with over 600 000 two-way passengers travelling through the terminal.

The Western Cape’s total two-way air cargo volumes exceeded 32 000 air metric tonnes, representing an 80 percent volume recovery compared to the same period in 2019.

Cape Town and George are the two largest cities in the Western Cape, the the third highest contributor to South Africa’s gross domestic product- behind Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It is world popular for its tourist attractions, most prominently the Table Mountain, and its vibrant wine industry.

– CAJ News