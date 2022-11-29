Pan-African Parliament head decries coups

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Chief Fortune Charumbira, has condemned the prevalence of coups in the continent.

The Zimbabwean diplomat was speaking at the Fifth Legislature of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja, Nigeria.

He spoke days after a failed coup in the Sao Tome and Principe, in Central Africa.

Charumbira suggested PAP and ECOWAS should collaborate to bring peace and stability to the African continent.

He believes the blocs must investigate the sudden coups and lobby against unconstitutional changes of government.

“Member States wherein coups are staged and governments changed unconstitutionally must also be held to account by the two Parliaments and not be allowed to subvert the will of the people with impunity,” Charumbira said.

The PAP leader assured that the parliament was willing to support conflict resolution and peace-building initiatives throughout Africa.

ECOWAS is a regional political and economic union of 15 countries located in West Africa.

A number of these countries are beset by conflicts.

The bloc reviles coups and has previously suspended Burkina Faso and Mali following unconstitutional changes of government.

Headquartered in South Africa, it is the legislative body of the African Union (AU).

Elections held earlier this year brought to an end divisions within the parliament.

“I would like to reassure the ECOWAS Parliament that the Pan African Parliament is well and truly back in action and fully operational after the hugely successful June 29 elections,” Charumbira said.

– CAJ News