Kota making inroads in Maritzburg

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KawaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THERE was a time the “kota” was not popular in Pietermaritzburg and the entire KwaZulu-Natal province.

Said to be the most purchased South African fast food item, it was synonymous with the townships in Gauteng province, especially Soweto.

But that has changed with the establishment of the Kota 2 Nice in the KZN provincial capital of Pietermaritzburg.

It is the brainchild of Nelisiwe Mntungwa.

“The business started in 2019 via a gazebo on the side of the road,” the entrepreneur said in an interview with Durban Today.

From its humble beginnings, it has grown into a sit-in restaurant, opened in August this year.

The business survived the outbreak of the COVID-19, in between.

“During the pandemic, we sold our meals via deliveries and online ordering services and Apps but we were greatly affected as sales were not the greatest,” Mntungwa recalled.

She said what makes them stand out from other restaurants was the fusion of great meals and lifestyle, music and humor.

“We have created a culture of family and friendship through our comfort meals and cost space,” Mntungwa said.

“We strictly focus on the classic kasi kota but we have added a variety of sides like wings, bacon cheese fries, wors bits and Russian rolls,” she added.

She said as the festive season is approaching, clients can look forward to new meat and kota platters.

Offerings include a meal to share for four to six people, with complimentary six pack beverages of their choice.

Another platter has two of Kota 2 Nice speciality kotas, wors, steak, fries and wings along with a six pack of choice drinks.

Uniquely, South African, the kota is a hollowed-out quarter-loaf (hence the name) that houses everything from polonies, fries, Russian sausage, atchar and cheesy fried egg and mango atchar among others.

– CAJ News