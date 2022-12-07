Avon provides festive season gift guide

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has introduced a guide tool to enable customers choose the perfect gift for loved ones.

This is ahead of the festive season.

“If you’ll be shopping in December without a predetermined list, chances are that it will be a last minute rushed experience which may compromise the intent and quality of the gift,” said Lukasz Kowalczyk, Avon Justine Head of Omnichannel Brand Experience, South Africa.

“To declutter and remove the indecisiveness on choosing the most suitable gift for your loved one, shoppers can start with the Avon Gift Guide tool which will help them choose the best gift possible.”

The Avon Gift Guide is available online and suggests the most suitable gifts based on answers provided about your available budget and the personality of the person you’re buying for.

The suggested gifts can be conveniently bought immediately online with free delivery nationwide for orders over R600.

Orders must be placed on or before December 20 to make it on time for delivery before the December 25, Christmas Day.

If customers purchase directly from Avon’s website or from their independent Avon representative’s e-store, they can expect their orders to be delivered within 48 hours of confirmation.

– CAJ News